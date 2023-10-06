Brighton stage late comeback to draw with Marseille

MARSEILLE, France :Brighton & Hove Albion struck twice in the second half, including a late penalty, to recover from two goals down and grab a 2-2 draw at Olympique de Marseille in an entertaining Europa League Group B game on Thursday.

Brighton secured their first-ever point in European football despite Marseille scoring twice in just over 90 seconds, but the English side remained bottom of the group with a single point.

AEK Athens top the standings with four points after holding visitors Ajax Amsterdam to a 1-1 draw.

Chancel Mbemba opened the scoring for Marseille with a cool finish into the far corner and Brighton defender Lewis Dunk failed to clear the ball soon after the restart, allowing Amine Harit to deliver a precise low cross to Jordan Veretout, who guided the ball under Brighton keeper Jason Steele.

Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross breathed life into the match after 54 minutes with a side-foot finish from Kaoru Mitoma's cutback.

Brighton dominated the closing stages and won a penalty two minutes from time when Jonathan Clauss fouled Tariq Lamptey and Joao Pedro converted from the spot.

West Ham United continued their successful start in Group A with a 2-1 victory at SC Freiburg, Lucas Paqueta and Nayef Aguerd the scorers for the London side.

David Moyes' team top the group with six points, ahead of Freiburg on three.

Atalanta scored twice inside 10 minutes to beat Sporting 2-1 in Portugal and top spot Group D.

Steven Davis' interim managerial stint for Rangers got off to a rough start as the Scottish side lost 2-1 to Aris Limassol in Cyprus.

Real Betis needed a late goal from Isco to win 2-1 at home against Sparta Prague.