Brighton women's coach Vidosic departs week before new WSL season

Aug 28 : Brighton & Hove Albion have been left searching for a new women's head coach a week before the start of the Women's Super League season after Dario Vidosic left the club to pursue another opportunity.

The Australian departs after two years in charge during which he oversaw a hugely successful period in Brighton's history, guiding the team to a record fifth-place WSL finish and their first Women's FA Cup final.

British media reported that Vidosic was a leading candidate to become NWSL side Angel City's head coach.

"We would like to thank Dario for his contribution over the past two years," women's and girls' managing director Zoe Johnson said in a statement on Friday.

"We naturally are disappointed, but respect his decision to pursue a new challenge and wish him every success for the future."

Johnson said the club's focus was now on finding a replacement ahead of the new campaign, which begins next weekend.

Vidosic joined Brighton from Australia's Melbourne City in 2024.

He steered them to the FA Cup final last season.

"I have loved my time at the Albion and am proud of what we have achieved together," Vidosic said. "Leaving has been a difficult decision, but I believe it is the right time for me and my family to begin a new chapter."