Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ferguson hits hat-trick as Brighton notch 3-1 win over Newcastle
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Ferguson hits hat-trick as Brighton notch 3-1 win over Newcastle

Ferguson hits hat-trick as Brighton notch 3-1 win over Newcastle
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - September 2, 2023 Newcastle United's Jamaal Lascelles in action with Brighton & Hove Albion's Evan Ferguson REUTERS/Ian Walton
Ferguson hits hat-trick as Brighton notch 3-1 win over Newcastle
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - September 2, 2023 Brighton & Hove Albion's Evan Ferguson celebrates with the match ball after the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Ferguson hits hat-trick as Brighton notch 3-1 win over Newcastle
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - September 2, 2023 Brighton & Hove Albion's James Milner fouls Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon REUTERS/Ian Walton
Ferguson hits hat-trick as Brighton notch 3-1 win over Newcastle
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - September 2, 2023 Newcastle United's Fabian Schar in action with Brighton & Hove Albion's Joao Pedro REUTERS/Ian Walton
Ferguson hits hat-trick as Brighton notch 3-1 win over Newcastle
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - September 2, 2023 Brighton & Hove Albion's Evan Ferguson celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates REUTERS/Ian Walton
03 Sep 2023 02:46AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRIGHTON : A hat-trick from teenage striker Evan Ferguson handed Brighton & Hove Albion a dominant 3-1 win over a lacklustre Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday.

Brighton took the lead when Newcastle keeper Nick Pope messed up a clearance, and though he saved a shot from a tight angle from Kaoru Mitoma, he could not hold Billy Gilmour's pile-driver shortly afterwards and the rebound fell to the 18-year-old Ferguson, who rifled it home.

Ferguson doubled Brighton's lead in the 65th minute when he was left unmarked to curl home an exquisite shot from some distance, and the Irishman completed his hat-trick with a strike that deflected off Magpies defender Fabian Schar five minutes later.

Substitute Callum Wilson added a stoppage-time goal for the visitors but Brighton held on to move to fourth in the table on nine points from four games, three behind leaders Manchester City, while Newcastle are in 14th spot on three points.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.