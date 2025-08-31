Brighton's Gruda grabs last-gasp winner to sink Man City 2-1

BRIGHTON, England :Brighton & Hove Albion's Brajan Gruda snatched the winning goal a minute from time as the hosts beat Manchester City 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday, after James Milner had cancelled out Erling Haaland’s opener, in a stunning turnaround.

Haaland put City in front with a well-worked goal after 34 minutes as he wriggled between two defenders to score from close range, his third goal in as many games this season.

Brighton levelled after the ball struck Matheus Nunes' arm as he tried to protect his face from a cross and Milner drilled the spot kick home in the 67th to become the oldest scorer of a penalty in the Premier League at 39 years, 239 days.

The momentum had swung Brighton's way by then and it was the home side who claimed the points when German midfielder Gruda beat the offside trap and rounded James Trafford in the City goal to score and condemn City to back-to-back league defeats.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Brighton fans sang "Can we play you every week?" after repeating last season's 2-1 win home over Pep Guardiola's side, but at the hour mark victory looked unlikely as City created numerous chances and should have been further ahead.

But once the penalty was awarded and scored, with Milner becoming the second oldest Premier League scorer overall after Teddy Sheringham, who netted for West Ham United against Portsmouth at 40 years, 268 days in 2006, Brighton took control.

It was a third spot-kick in as many league games for the south-coast side and, after Danny Welbeck missed at Everton the previous weekend, Milner took responsibility.

City had Trafford to thank for keeping them in the contest with several outstanding saves, but there was little he could do about the winner after being left exposed by his defence.

The visitors had Rodri starting in midfield for the first time this season, but Guardiola will be alarmed at how they lost control of the game and had no way to counter Brighton in the closing stages.