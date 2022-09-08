Logo
Brighton's home game v Palace postponed due to rail strike
Brighton's home game v Palace postponed due to rail strike

FILE PHOTO: A view of a camera filming at Waterloo Underground Station, on the first day of national rail strike in London, Britain, June 21, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

08 Sep 2022 12:22AM (Updated: 08 Sep 2022 01:04AM)
:Brighton & Hove Albion's Premier League home game against Crystal Palace on Sept. 17 has been postponed due to planned industrial action on the rail network, the league said on Wednesday.

Britain's rail network has been hit by major disruptions in the last few weeks as staff protest over pay and conditions, part of growing industrial unrest around the country as wages fail to keep pace with soaring inflation.

"Following a request to the Premier League Board by Brighton and Hove Albion FC, the club's home fixture against Crystal Palace FC, due to be played at 3pm on Saturday 17 September, has been regrettably postponed," the league said in a statement.

"The decision follows exceptional circumstances relating to the planned industrial action on the rail network, with authorities unable to sanction the fixture to be played with no public transport available for supporters."

Brighton said a new date for the game would be announced soon.

"While we fully appreciate this will be of huge disappointment to both sets of fans... the safety of fans of both clubs, our matchday staff, players and officials must be the priority," the club said in a statement https://www.brightonandhovealbion.com/news/2785495/crystal-palace-game-postponed-due-to-rail-strike.

Graham Potter's Brighton side, fourth in the table with 13 points from six games, travel to Bournemouth on Saturday and 15th-placed Palace host Manchester United on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

