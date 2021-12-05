Brighton's Maupay grabs last-gasp equaliser at Southampton

SOUTHAMPTON, England :A 98th-minute goal by Brighton & Hove Albion's Neal Maupay cancelled out Southampton forward Armando Broja's first-half strike as the south-coast rivals played out a 1-1 draw in the Premier League on Saturday.

Brighton, down to 10 men after Leandro Trossard was carried off the pitch with an arm injury after the team had used up all their substitutes, snatched a point when Maupay equalised from close range after being played onside by James Ward-Prowse following a free kick.

Broja had put Southampton ahead in the 29th minute with his fifth goal in all competitions this season, as the on-loan Albanian collected Nathan Redmond's headed pass and dodged Brighton's Shane Duffy to score with the outside of his foot.

Maupay, who also scored a late equaliser in Brighton's last game at West Ham United, said the visitors struggled at St. Mary's Stadium but hailed his team's spirit despite the result extending their winless run in the league to 10 games.

"Our performance today wasn't top, we struggled. We have one big strength this season which is that we never give up," Maupay said.

"This was our third game in a week, we've had three injuries, too. Sometimes you can’t win, but it’s good to not lose."

Southampton had opportunities to increase their lead in the second half but Broja shot wide following a cut-back from Tino Livramento and skipper Ward-Prowse sent the ball high from a free kick.

The draw moved Southampton up to 14th in the standings on 16 points after 15 games, while Brighton stayed ninth on 20 points.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuettl said they had a good chance to take all three points against Brighton.

"We created a lot, we played well, got the first goal. The second half we didn’t give them a lot of chances," Hasenhuettl said.

"Then, 10 minutes in extra time, if you're only one up you can always concede. This is absolutely hurting."

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)