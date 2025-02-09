Brighton's Mitoma dumps Chelsea out of FA Cup

BRIGHTON, England : Kaoru Mitoma sealed Brighton & Hove Albion's 2-1 comeback home victory over Premier League rivals Chelsea to send the south- coast club into the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday.

Brighton keeper Bart Verbruggen gifted Chelsea a fifth-minute lead when he bundled a Cole Palmer cross into his own net.

The hosts were not behind for long, however, as Georginio Rutter equalised seven minutes later with a glancing header.

Brighton were the better side after the break and Japanese winger Mitoma sealed the tie in the 57th minute with a neat flicked finish over Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.