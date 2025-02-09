Logo
Brighton's Mitoma dumps Chelsea out of FA Cup
Brighton's Mitoma dumps Chelsea out of FA Cup
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fourth Round - Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - February 8, 2025 Brighton & Hove Albion's Kaoru Mitoma scores their second goal past Chelsea's Robert Sanchez REUTERS/Tony O Brien
Brighton's Mitoma dumps Chelsea out of FA Cup
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fourth Round - Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - February 8, 2025 Brighton & Hove Albion's Yankuba Minteh in action with Chelsea's Tyrique George Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Brighton's Mitoma dumps Chelsea out of FA Cup
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fourth Round - Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - February 8, 2025 Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku in action with Brighton & Hove Albion's Bart Verbruggen and Jan Paul van Hecke Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Brighton's Mitoma dumps Chelsea out of FA Cup
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fourth Round - Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - February 8, 2025 Brighton & Hove Albion's Georginio Rutter scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Brighton's Mitoma dumps Chelsea out of FA Cup
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fourth Round - Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - February 8, 2025 Brighton & Hove Albion's Kaoru Mitoma in action with Chelsea's Tosin Adarabioyo REUTERS/Tony O Brien
09 Feb 2025 06:05AM
BRIGHTON, England : Kaoru Mitoma sealed Brighton & Hove Albion's 2-1 comeback home victory over Premier League rivals Chelsea to send the south- coast club into the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday.

Brighton keeper Bart Verbruggen gifted Chelsea a fifth-minute lead when he bundled a Cole Palmer cross into his own net.

The hosts were not behind for long, however, as Georginio Rutter equalised seven minutes later with a glancing header.

Brighton were the better side after the break and Japanese winger Mitoma sealed the tie in the 57th minute with a neat flicked finish over Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

Source: Reuters
