Brighton's Moder sidelined for 'significant period' with ACL injury
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - February 15, 2022 Brighton & Hove Albion's Jakub Moder heads at goal REUTERS/Peter Powell

04 Apr 2022 03:06AM (Updated: 04 Apr 2022 03:06AM)
Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Jakub Moder will be sidelined for a 'significant' period of time after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in their home draw with Norwich City, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

The Poland international, who was forced off the field after 88 minutes during Saturday's 0-0 stalemate, has made 32 appearances in all competitions and scored twice this season.

"This is a devastating blow for Jakub," Brighton manager Graham Potter said. "He's made such good progress for us this season and had just played an integral part in helping Poland qualify for the World Cup with victory over Sweden.

"Everyone will want to know how long he will be sidelined. It's too early to speculate other than to say he faces a significant period of rehabilitation."

Moder, 22, joined Brighton from Lech Poznan on a five-year deal in October 2020.

Brighton are 13th in the Premier League standings with 34 points from 30 games. They next visit Arsenal on Saturday.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru)

Source: Reuters

