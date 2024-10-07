Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Brighton's Welbeck completes comeback win over Tottenham
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Brighton's Welbeck completes comeback win over Tottenham

Brighton's Welbeck completes comeback win over Tottenham
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - October 6, 2024 Brighton & Hove Albion's Danny Welbeck scores their third goal REUTERS/Toby Melville
Brighton's Welbeck completes comeback win over Tottenham
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - October 6, 2024 Tottenham Hotspur's Brennan Johnson shoots at goal Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Brighton's Welbeck completes comeback win over Tottenham
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - October 6, 2024 Tottenham Hotspur's James Maddison scores their second goal REUTERS/Toby Melville
Brighton's Welbeck completes comeback win over Tottenham
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - October 6, 2024 Brighton & Hove Albion's Yankuba Minteh celebrates scoring their first goal with Georgina Rutter Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
07 Oct 2024 01:33AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRIGHTON : Brighton & Hove Albion staged a storming second-half comeback with Danny Welbeck sealing a 3-2 home win over Tottenham Hotspur in a topsy-turvy Premier League clash on Sunday.

Goals by Brennan Johnson and James Maddison gave a dominant Spurs side a thoroughly deserved 2-0 lead at the interval.

But the game was turned upside down after the break as Tottenham's defence fell apart under pressure to concede three goals in the space of 18 minutes.

Yankuba Minteh pulled a goal back for the hosts three minutes after the restart before Georginio Rutter levelled from close range. Welbeck then headed Brighton's third after more flimsy defending by the visitors.

Brighton's first win in five league games lifted them above Spurs into sixth place in the table with 12 points from seven games, while Tottenham are in ninth spot on 10.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement