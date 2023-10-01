Brilliant Akliouche's brace gives Monaco 3-2 win over Marseille

MONACO : AS Monaco beat Olympique de Marseille 3-2 on Saturday to move top of Ligue 1, thanks to a brace from French midfielder Maghnes Akliouche and a powerful strike from Folarin Balogun.

Marseille appointed Italian coach Gennaro Gattuso this week but he could not earn a debut victory and his side remained eighth in the table after their second defeat of the season.

Marseille took the lead 30 seconds into the game when Iliman Ndiaye's goal caught the hosts off guard, only for them to respond minutes later when midfielder Akliouche fired a low shot past Pau Lopez.

The visitors regained the lead in the 18th minute when Ndiaye centred for Samuel Gigot to fire a left-footed shot past goalkeeper Philipp Kohn, only for Monaco to equalise five minutes later as Akliouche's through ball found Balogun who found the net with a fierce finish.

The Principality side sealed the win in the second half with another great strike from Akliouche.

Monaco face Reims while Marseille take on Le Havre next week after hosting Brighton & Hove Albion in the Europa League on Thursday.