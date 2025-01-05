Brilliant Brooks seals 1-0 Bournemouth win over Everton

BOURNEMOUTH, England :Substitute David Brooks's superb volley secured a deserved victory for hosts Bournemouth as they defeated a poor Everton 1-0 in their Premier League fixture at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Bournemouth had found Everton tough to break down before Brooks showed excellent technique to volley Milos Kerkez’s cross into the net from 10 metres and give his side the lead on 77 minutes.

Everton created little in the contest and failed to muster a shot on target as their scoring woes this season continue and the spectre of relegation remains a major concern.

Bournemouth are in seventh place in the table with 33 points from 20 matches, while Everton have 17 points from 19 games and lie in 16th, two points above the relegation zone.

Bournemouth have a club-record number of Premier League points at this stage of the season, and their 30 goals is also a new best mark after 20 matches.

By contrast, Everton have scored half that number and the result will put more pressure on manager Sean Dyche as they never looked like troubling their hosts in front of goal.

The Merseyside club have netted a single goal from open play in their last nine league matches.

Bournemouth created the first opportunity when a throw into the box was flicked on and Dango Ouattara spun and shot, but goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made a good low stop to his right.

The home side had the ball in the back of the net inside 14 minutes but three Bournemouth players were offside, including scorer Antoine Semenyo.

Evanilson fired wide when well placed, before both Justin Kluivert and Semenyo had excellent chances to score as Everton clung on grimly under pressure.

The Bournemouth fans cruelly serenaded the visiting supporters with "how do you watch this every week?", but on this showing it was perhaps a valid question.

Everton brought on 17-year-old midfielder Harrison Armstrong at halftime for Orel Mangala as Nathan Patterson replaced Jesper Lindstrom in a clear indication that Dyche was not happy with his team’s first half.

The visitors were better defensively after the break but offered little going forward and, following Brooks's goal, Bournemouth were able to comfortably see out the game.