India two wickets from victory with Australia 227-8 at tea

PERTH :India moved two wickets away from a resounding victory in the first test at Perth Stadium on Monday after reducing Australia to 227 for eight at tea on day four.

After losing Usman Khawaja (four) and Steve Smith (17) in the morning session, Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh combined to add some respectability to the total but the visitors kept chipping away.

Marsh thumped fast bowler Harshit Rana over deep-backward square in the first over after lunch to register Australia's first six of the match.

Dev Padikkal finger-tipped a powerful Marsh shot shortly afterwards but undeterred the Perth-local proceeded to launch spinner Washington Sundar into the second tier of the Justin Langer Stand.

The 82-run partnership was broken when Head (89) pushed at paceman Jasprit Bumrah, captaining India in place of Rohit Sharma, and edged to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

Marsh put up 47 before chopping debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy on to his stumps, and Dhrev Jurel showed off his reflexes at short-leg to catch Mitchell Starc (12) off Washington's spin when tea was called.

Alex Carey remains not out on 30, with Australia still needing 307 runs.