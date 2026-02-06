Brilliant France too strong for Ireland in Six Nations opener

PARIS, Feb 5 : France launched the defence of their Six Nations title in emphatic fashion, sweeping Ireland aside 36-14 at the Stade de France on Thursday, dominating play for long stretches before easing off once the bonus point was secured.

With Antoine Dupont and Matthieu Jalibert back after a year's absence, the pair orchestrated France's attacking rhythm with authority and precision, guiding Fabien Galthie's side through a near-flawless opening hour.

Les Bleus scored through tries by Louis Bielle-Biarrey (2), Jalibert, Charles Ollivon and Theo Attissogbe, the rest of the points coming from the boot of the ever-reliable Thomas Ramos.

After being held scoreless in the first half, Ireland, who with France have shared the last four titles, responded with a couple of quick tries by Nick Timoney and Michael Milne, both converted by Sam Prendergast.

Ireland host Italy next weekend with France travelling to Wales.

"We got an attack in the first half, it was fantastic," France defence coach Shaun Edwards said.

"We dominated possession, we dominated territory, which is very, very unusual against Ireland, because Ireland are a team who normally do that to the opponent.

"I just think when we're on attack it's a joy to watch, isn't it, at times, and you want to watch it in training, it's incredible."

Ireland captain Caelan Doris said his side paid a dear price for their poor start. "I think we left ourselves too tall a mountain to climb in the first half," he explained.

"We were pretty passive defensively, I believe with 19 missed tackles, but a number of soaked tackles as well, which allowed them to flourish with their keeping the ball alive and attacking game. I think that first 30 minutes we couldn't find our feet, allowed them to get phases and score off the bat."

BOTH TEAMS SPURN EARLY CHANCES

After both teams spurned early chances, Bielle-Biarrey somehow danced into a sliver of space, sliced through the Irish defence before diving over in the corner to put France on the scoreboard.

After the scrum drew the Ireland defence infield, allowing France to exploit the blind side, Dupont released Jalibert and the flyhalf went over.

Jalibert was at it again shortly afterwards, his chip-and-chase unsettled the Irish defence and France punished the uncertainty down the right as Mickael Guillard broke free and fed the ball back with a no-look pass inside to Ollivon, who finished the move.

For the first time in six years Ireland were left scoreless at halftime in an international game.

After a quiet opening to the second half, Dupont chipped the ball over for Ramos, who kicked it into the path of Bielle-Biarrey and there was no stopping the speedy winger.

The visitors benefited from a bit of French complacency to almost halve the deficit around the hour.

Ireland built sustained pressure and substitute Timoney broke through the defence to score beneath the posts.

Prendergast then found touch with precision, and a series of powerful carries drove Ireland to the edge of the try line. The pressure finally paid off as prop Milne forced his way over.

France, however, finished it off when Jalibert delivered a well-timed pass for winger Attissogbe, who touched down in the corner.

(Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge and Ken Ferris)