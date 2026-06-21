Brilliant Henry wraps up victory for New Zealand as England collapse

(Corrects winning run margin to 253 in first paragraph, not 233)

By Martyn Herman

LONDON, June 21 : New Zealand pace bowler Matt Henry ran through England's tail to give his side a 253-run victory in the second test at The Oval to level the series at 1-1 on Sunday.

Starting the fifth day on 182-5 chasing 463 for an unlikely victory, England folded quickly and were all out for 209 after less than an hour of play.

Henry took all five wickets in the morning, removing Joe Root lbw for 77 with the first ball of his second over of the day - Root adding only two runs to his overnight score.

Two balls later he bowled Jofra Archer for a duck and in his next over he had Matthew Fisher playing on to his stumps without scoring. Then with the next ball he had Josh Tongue edging to Daryl Mitchell.

Henry then finished it off by bowling Jordan Cox with an in-swinging yorker to take his match haul to 11 wickets.

England have now lost six of their last eight tests.