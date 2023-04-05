Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Britain confirms boycott of men's world championships
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Britain confirms boycott of men's world championships

Britain confirms boycott of men's world championships
FILE PHOTO: Russian boxer Anna Aedma faces Monique Suraci of Australia, in the Round of 32 of the elite women 50-52kg fly weight category, at the Women's World Boxing Championships, at Indira Gandhi Indoor stadium in New Delhi, India, March 16, 2023. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Britain confirms boycott of men's world championships
FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Boxing - Men's Flyweight - Medal Ceremony - Kokugikan Arena - Tokyo, Japan - August 7, 2021. Gold medallist Galal Yafai of Britain poses for photos REUTERS/Leah Millis
Britain confirms boycott of men's world championships
FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Boxing - Men's Super Heavyweight - Medal Ceremony - Kokugikan Arena - Tokyo, Japan - August 8, 2021. Bronze medallist Frazer Clarke of Britain poses for photos. Pool via REUTERS/Buda Mendes
05 Apr 2023 02:50AM (Updated: 05 Apr 2023 02:50AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : British boxers will not take part in the men's amateur world championships in Tashkent after the country also boycotted last month's women's event in India amid mounting concern about the sport's Olympic future.

The men's tournament starts on April 30 in the Uzbek capital and runs to May 14.

GB Boxing had said in February when it announced a boycott of the women's championships that it was reviewing participation in the men's.

"The decision reflects ongoing concerns about the future of boxing’s place on the Olympic programme and the recent decision by IBA to allow teams of boxers from Russia and Belarus to compete under their national flags," it said on Tuesday.

"This has put further distance between IBA and the Olympic movement in addition to the significant, longstanding issues over sporting integrity, governance, transparency and financial management which the IOC has asked IBA to address to protect boxing’s place on the Olympic programme."

GB Boxing will send a team to the European Games in Poland, an official qualifying event for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The Russian-led IBA was stripped of involvement in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and boxing is not on the initial programme for the 2028 Los Angeles Games, pending reforms demanded by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The U.S. and Irish federations announced in February they would not be participating in either the women's or men's world championships.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.