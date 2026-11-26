BOLOGNA, Italy, Nov 26 : Britain ended their seven-year wait for a Davis Cup semi-final berth as Henry Patten and Neal Skupski delivered a decisive doubles victory to secure a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday and set up a showdown with Spain.

Patten and Skupski defeated Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz 6-2 7-6(6) to keep Britain on course for their first title since 2015 after Cameron Norrie and Alexander Zverev had traded singles victories.

Spain later swept past Austria 2-0 without calling on Carlos Alcaraz, with Rafael Jodar recovering from a shaky start to seal their place in Saturday's semi-final.

Three-times defending champions Italy had already secured a meeting with the Czech Republic in the last four.

Norrie had put Britain ahead by beating Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3 3-6 6-2. The world number 52 broke the 39th-ranked German to take a 4-2 lead in the deciding set before completing victory in one hour and 33 minutes.

Germany responded through Zverev, who overpowered Wimbledon semi-finalist Arthur Fery 6-3 6-2. The French Open and US Open champion dominated on serve and converted four of six break-points to force the doubles decider.

Patten and Skupski took the opening set comfortably before edging a second-set tiebreak to send Britain through.

ALCARAZ WATCHES SPAIN ADVANCE

Fresh from winning the ATP Finals on Sunday, seven-times Grand Slam champion Alcaraz watched from the bench as his team mates secured Spain's passage.

He had been lined up to partner Marcel Granollers against Lucas Miedler and Neil Oberleitner if a deciding doubles match was needed.

Daniel Merida Aguilar put Spain ahead with a 6-4 6-4 victory over Joel Schwaerzler before world number 10 Jodar beat Jurij Rodionov 2-6 6-0 6-1.

The 20-year-old Spaniard lost serve twice in the opening set but swept through the second without dropping a game.

Jodar then saved a break point in the opening game of the decider before breaking the 119th-ranked Austrian for a 3-1 lead and pulling clear to clinch the tie.