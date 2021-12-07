Logo
Britain will consider diplomatic presence at Beijing Olympics - Raab
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Justice Secretary Dominic Raab walks outside the Science Museum, following a cabinet meeting in London, Britain, October 19, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

07 Dec 2021 03:59PM (Updated: 07 Dec 2021 04:08PM)
LONDON : Britain will in due course consider whether or not to impose a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday.

U.S. government officials will boycott the Olympics in Beijing because of China's human rights "atrocities", the White House said on Monday. Beijing says Washington is plotting to disrupt the Games.

"I was asked whether I will go, I will not go and we'll consider that (the level of wider representation) in due course," Raab said.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Kate Holton)

Source: Reuters

