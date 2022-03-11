Logo
Britain to work with Chelsea FC on changes to its licence - PM's spokesman
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to media following a meeting of the V4 group leaders at Lancaster House, in London, Britain March 8, 2022. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

11 Mar 2022 08:05PM (Updated: 11 Mar 2022 08:19PM)
LONDON : Britain will consider changes to Chelsea Football Club's licence, granted to allow the team to keep playing following sanctions on its owner Roman Abramovich, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Friday.

"We're in constant contact with the club and the Premier League over any issues that have been raised through the sanctions and the licence that the Treasury have issued them," the spokesman told reporters.

"It's now up to the club to apply for any amended licence. I believe Chelsea have said that they will do that, and we'll obviously work with the club and... the league to consider any operationally necessary changes."

(Reporting by Alistair Smout and Andrew MacAskill; editing by William james)

Source: Reuters

