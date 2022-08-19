Logo
Britain's Bigham sets men's Hour record
FILE PHOTO: Commonwealth Games - Cycling - Men's Individual Time Trial - Final - West Park, Wolverhampton, Britain - August 4, 2022 England's Dan Bigham in action REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

19 Aug 2022 09:44PM (Updated: 19 Aug 2022 09:44PM)
LONDON : Britain's Dan Bigham smashed the Hour record with a distance of 55.548 kilometres around the Tissot Velodrome in Grenchen, Switzerland on Friday.

Bigham, an aerodynamics specialist and race engineer for British cycling team Ineos Grenadiers, eclipsed the previous mark of 55.089 set by Belgium's Victor Campenaerts in 2019.

Five riders had tried and failed to beat the record, most recently Alex Dowsett in November 2021.

Bigham collapsed to the track after his record-breaking ride before being congratulated by his family who were watching inside the velodrome.

Source: Reuters

