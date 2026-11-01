Britain's Dart claims first WTA singles title in Guangzhou

Nov 1 : Harriet Dart clinched the first WTA tour singles title of her career after battling back to beat Austrian Lilli Tagger 4-6 6-3 6-4 in the Guangzhou Open final on Sunday.

• The British number five, ranked 115th in the world and coached by former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli, overcame a sluggish start after being broken in the opening game

• Dart recovered to draw level at 4-4 in the first set but Tagger immediately broke again and served out the opener

• The first break point of the second set went to Dart, who took it for 5-3 and then levelled the match, setting up a deciding set

• In the final set, momentum swung repeatedly as the pair traded five consecutive breaks of serve. Dart finally steadied by saving two break points to hold for 5-3 and closed out the match to secure the title