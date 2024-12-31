Britain's Finucane sets out target for triple gold in LA

LONDON : Britain's twice world champion Emma Finucane says she is ready to go back to square one in her quest to win three gold medals on the track at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Finucane, 22, has enjoyed a meteoric rise since winning the sprint world title last year in Glasgow - repeating the feat this year on top of an historic Olympic team sprint gold.

She is not about to rest on her laurels though and says working on her weaknesses will be the focus over the next year.

"I want to win three gold medals at the next Games in LA," Finucane, who was awarded the MBE in the New Year's Honours list, told BBC Wales.

"So I need to find my weaknesses. We're really going to go back to square one, back to training and the gym.

"The next couple of years will be about training, not so much about racing."

Finucane and team mates Sophie Capewell and Katy Marchant this year in Paris became the first British women's squad to win Olympic team sprint gold, although she had to settle for bronze in the individual discipline having been favourite.

The Welsh rider also took a bronze in keirin in Paris but is targeting the treble in Los Angeles.

"There's a lot of hard work behind it, but I'm really up for the challenge to see what else I can do my career," she said. "It's just the start for me, which is kind of crazy saying that."