Britain's four-man bob win first world medal for 84 years

Britain has won its first four-man bobsleigh medal at a world championships for 84 years with a silver in St Moritz on Sunday.

The quartet of pilot Brad Hall, Taylor Lawrence, Greg Cackett and Arran Gulliver finished joint second with Latvia with Germany, piloted by Francesco Friedrich, taking gold for the fifth successive time.

Britain had not won a medal in the event at a world championships since 1939 when they also took silver.

While Britain has no ice track, it has enjoyed success before in bobsleigh with Nicola Minichiello and Gillian Cooke claiming gold in the women's event in Lake Placid in 2009.