Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

British team's title defence ends early after Tanfield crash
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

British team's title defence ends early after Tanfield crash

British team's title defence ends early after Tanfield crash
Cycling - UCI World Championships 2023 - Emirates Arena, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - August 3, 2023 Britain's Daniel Bigham, Charlie Tanfield, Oliver Wood and Ethan Vernon in action during the men's elite team pursuit qualification REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska
British team's title defence ends early after Tanfield crash
Cycling - UCI World Championships 2023 - Emirates Arena, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - August 3, 2023 Britain's Daniel Bigham, Charlie Tanfield, Oliver Wood and Ethan Vernon in action during the men's elite team pursuit qualification REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska
British team's title defence ends early after Tanfield crash
Cycling - UCI World Championships 2023 - Emirates Arena, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - August 3, 2023 Members of staff work on the track after a crash during the men's elite team pursuit qualification REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska
British team's title defence ends early after Tanfield crash
Cycling - UCI World Championships 2023 - Emirates Arena, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - August 3, 2023 Britain's Ethan Vernon reacts after a crash during the men's elite team pursuit qualification REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska
British team's title defence ends early after Tanfield crash
Cycling - UCI World Championships 2023 - Emirates Arena, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - August 3, 2023 Britain's Daniel Bigham, Charlie Tanfield, Oliver Wood and Ethan Vernon in action during the men's elite team pursuit qualification REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska
03 Aug 2023 07:51PM (Updated: 03 Aug 2023 08:27PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:World champion Britain was knocked out in the qualifiers of the men's team pursuit at the UCI Cycling World Championships on Thursday, following a Charlie Tanfield crash.

Tanfield, who also crashed during the Tokyo Olympics, suffered a big crash after his bike went from under him as he attempted to keep up with Dan Bigham and Ethan Vernon.

A stretcher was brought out, but the 26-year-old was able to walk unassisted after receiving treatment. He could not continue, however, meaning the British team was not allowed a restart and was unable to finish.

"Following his crash in this morning's men's team pursuit qualification, Charlie Tanfield was assessed immediately by the on site medical team before being taken to hospital for further treatment," British Cycling said in a statement.

"We wish Charlie a very speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back on his bike soon. Unfortunately, the men's team pursuit riders will not progress in the competition."

Niklas Larsen, Carl-Frederik Bevort, Frederik Madsen and Lasse Leth took Denmark to the top of the qualifiers with a time of 3:46.816, with New Zealand and Italy rounding out the top three.

The eight quickest teams qualified for round 1, with Australia, Canada, France, Germany and Japan also going through. Belgium, China, Spain, Switzerland and the United States failed to qualify.

Round 1 will be held on Friday, while the finals will take place on Saturday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.