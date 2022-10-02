Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Britain's Norrie out of Japan Open with COVID as ATP Finals hopes take hit
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Britain's Norrie out of Japan Open with COVID as ATP Finals hopes take hit

Britain's Norrie out of Japan Open with COVID as ATP Finals hopes take hit

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Laver Cup - 02 Arena, London, Britain - September 24, 2022 Team Europe's Cameron Norrie in action during his match against Team World's Taylor Fritz Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

02 Oct 2022 03:51PM (Updated: 02 Oct 2022 03:51PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Briton Cameron Norrie's hopes of qualifying for November's ATP Finals took a hit after he was forced to pull out of this week's Japan Open due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Norrie also withdrew from the Korea Open on Friday, ahead of his quarter-final tie against American Jenson Brooksby.

"Unfortunately I had a positive COVID test in Korea and wasn't able to compete in the rest of my matches. I have no symptoms and I am feeling 100 per cent," Norrie wrote in a post on Instagram on Sunday.

"I was really hoping to go to Tokyo but because of the quarantine period I will not be able to play there."

The season-ending ATP Finals on the men's tour is played between the top eight singles players and doubles teams and will be held from Nov. 13 to 20.

Norrie, now ranked eighth, said last month he would be playing at the Stockholm Open, the Erste Bank Open and the Paris Masters ahead of the ATP Finals.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.