Britain's Rowland takes Formula E title with two races to spare

BERLIN :Nissan's Oliver Rowland won the Formula E title for the first time and with two races to spare on Sunday, the Briton becoming the all-electric series' 10th different champion in the space of 11 seasons.

Rowland had needed to lead Pascal Wehrlein by 59 points after the second of two races in Berlin, the championship's penultimate weekend, and he did it by finishing fourth with his Porsche rival only 16th despite starting on pole.

The Briton now has 184 points with Wehrlein on 125.

Sunday's race at Berlin's old Tempelhof airport was won by Jaguar's Nick Cassidy, completing a weekend sweep after teammate Mitch Evans won on Saturday, with Andretti's Jake Dennis second and Jean-Eric Vergne third for DS Penske.

The final two races of the season are in London on July 26-27.

It was the first time a Japanese manufacturer had won the championship.