Sport

Britain's Skupski wins Wimbledon doubles with Koolhof
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 15, 2023 Britain's Neal Skupski and Netherlands' Wesley Koolhof celebrate with their trophies after winning the men's doubles final against Spain's Marcel Granollers and Argentina's Horacio Zeballos REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 15, 2023 Netherlands' Wesley Koolhof and Britain's Neal Skupski celebrate with their trophies after winning the men's doubles final against Spain's Marcel Granollers and Argentina's Horacio Zeballos REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
16 Jul 2023 01:02AM (Updated: 16 Jul 2023 01:28AM)
LONDON: Centre Court fans celebrated a home champion as Neal Skupski and Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof won the Wimbledon men's doubles title with a 6-4 6-4 win against Spain-Argentina duo Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos on Saturday (Jul 15).

A clash lasting little more than an hour ended with Koolhof holding serve to love.

The 33-year-old Skupski, who collapsed to the ground after match point, is the first British man to win the men's doubles at Wimbledon since Jonathan Marray played alongside Frederick Nielson in 2012.

Skupski adds the men's doubles crown to the mixed doubles titles he won in 2021 and 2022.

It was the second time that Granollers and Zeballos had fallen at the final hurdle at Wimbledon, having been beaten in 2021 by Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic.

Source: Reuters

