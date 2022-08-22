Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

British decathlete Gregory in critical condition after bike crash
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

British decathlete Gregory in critical condition after bike crash

British decathlete Gregory in critical condition after bike crash

FILE PHOTO: Athletics - Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games - Men's Decathlon Pole Vault - Carrara Stadium - Gold Coast, Australia - April 10, 2018. Ben Gregory of Wales reacts. REUTERS/Paul Childs

22 Aug 2022 12:38AM (Updated: 22 Aug 2022 12:51AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

British decathlete Ben Gregory, who represented Wales in three Commonwealth Games, is in a critical condition after suffering a fractured skull and neck in a serious bike accident last week.

The 31-year-old suffered multiple brain haemorrhages, is in a coma and on life support, his partner Naomi Heffernan said on Instagram. Welsh Athletics confirmed the news on Twitter.

"Ben needs your positive thoughts and prayers right now," Heffernan wrote. "Those that know Ben know how strong he is mentally and physically, he's a fighter and he'll get through this."

Gregory competed in the 2010, 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.