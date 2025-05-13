British great Hoy 'making hay while the sun shines' amid cancer treatment

Britain's six-time Olympic track cycling champion Chris Hoy said he has entered a "stability stage" in his cancer treatment and is doing well.

In October last year, Hoy said he had "two to four years" to live after he was diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer.

"I've entered a bit of a stability stage at the moment," Hoy told Sky Sports in an interview published on Tuesday.

"I'm feeling good, exercising, riding the bike, busy and most importantly cancer is not the first thing I think about in the morning when I wake up and it's not the last thing I think about when I go to bed at night.

"I feel good, you know, I'm on constant medications, constant treatment, but it's not interfering too much with my life. And the most important thing is it's working, so I'm stable at the moment, everything's good. So making hay while the sun shines."

The 49-year-old revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer in February 2024 and wrote a memoir about his life in which he described how doctors discovered his cancer after initially finding a tumour in his shoulder.

"I can't believe the position I'm in now compared to 18 months ago," Hoy said.

"I never imagined that I'd be able to get to this point where I'm actually just living life and not just living life, but actually appreciating it more than ever. Able to enjoy the little things."

Hoy was at the vanguard of Britain's era of domination in track cycling, winning gold medals at the Athens, Beijing and London Olympics.

He also claimed 11 world titles during a glittering career.

Until 2021, Hoy was the most successful British Olympian and the most successful Olympic cyclist of all time before being overtaken by fellow Briton Jason Kenny who claimed his seventh Olympic gold at the Tokyo Games.