Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

British media say Man United's Greenwood arrested for breach of bail
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

British media say Man United's Greenwood arrested for breach of bail

British media say Man United's Greenwood arrested for breach of bail

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood celebrates scoring a goal on Jan 19, 2022. (File photo: Reuters/Ian Walton)

15 Oct 2022 10:13PM (Updated: 15 Oct 2022 10:28PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANCHESTER: British media reported on Saturday (Oct 15) that Manchester United's Mason Greenwood has been arrested over an alleged breach of his bail conditions, while local police said only that an unnamed 21-year-old man had been arrested.

Manchester United declined to comment, while Greenwood's representatives did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

"Greater Manchester Police are aware of an allegation regarding a 21-year-old man breaching his bail conditions and an arrest has been made on Saturday 15 October 2022," police said in a statement without naming the individual involved.

Greenwood was released on bail in January pending further investigations after he was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman. He was later also arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and making threats to kill.

Neither Greenwood nor his representatives have commented at any stage on the original allegations against him.

He remains suspended by his club.

Source: Reuters/zl

Related Topics

football Manchester United Mason Greenwood

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.