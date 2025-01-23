British Open returns to St Andrews in 2027

The 2027 British Open will be played at St Andrews in Scotland, tournament organisers the R&A announced on Thursday.

It will mark the 31st occasion that the world's oldest golf tournament will be held at the Old Course, one of the most iconic layouts in the world, and the first time since Australian Cameron Smith claimed his so far only major title there in 2022.

It will also mark 100 years since great amateur Bobby Jones triumphed in the British Open at St Andrews with a six-shot victory to retain the title he won at Royal Lytham & St Annes.

"There is something incredibly special about The Open being played on the Old Course and so many of the great champions have walked these fairways since the first staging here in 1873," R&A CEO Mark Darbon said in a news release.

The Old Course at St Andrews, widely regarded as the 'Home of Golf', first hosted a British Open in 1873 when the 13th edition of the tournament was played over an 18-hole course for the first time.

This year's British Open will be held from July 17-20 at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland while the 2026 edition will be hosted at Royal Birkdale in England.