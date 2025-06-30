Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Edition:
Logo

Sport

British qualifier Tarvet enjoys dream Wimbledon debut
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

British qualifier Tarvet enjoys dream Wimbledon debut

British qualifier Tarvet enjoys dream Wimbledon debut

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - June 30, 2025 Britain's Oliver Tarvet celebrates after winning his first round match against Switzerland's Leandro Riedi REUTERS/Isabel Infantes

30 Jun 2025 08:56PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON :British qualifier Oliver Tarvet enjoyed a dream Wimbledon debut with a 6-4 6-4 6-4 victory over Switzerland's Leandro Riedi and things could get even better for the 21-year-old with a likely Centre Court clash against defending champion Carlos Alcaraz next.

Tarvet, who came through three rounds of qualifying, thrilled a packed crown around Court Four with a majestic display to outclass fellow-qualifier Riedi.

Second-round losers are guaranteed 99,000 pounds ($135,000)in prize money, but because Tarvet is still a student at the University of San Diego he will miss out on a potentially career-changing windfall.

Because of his amateur status, the world number 719 will be entitled to only $10,000 plus any expenses he incurs.

Although that will hurt in the short term, such was the quality of Tarvet's game that he looked destined for a rapid rise in the rankings and he will likely turn professional after his final year of study in California.

Tarvet was the only British player to survive the qualifying tournament, joining 22 other home players in the singles draws, 14 of them wildcards.

($1 = 0.7308 pounds)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement