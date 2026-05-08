Logo
Logo

Sport

British sprinter Ujah arrested in cryptocurrency fraud probe
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

British sprinter Ujah arrested in cryptocurrency fraud probe

British sprinter Ujah arrested in cryptocurrency fraud probe

Athletics - British Athletics Championships - Manchester Regional Arena, Manchester, Britain - June 26, 2021 Britain’s Chijindu Ujah after winning the men's 100m final Action Images via Reuters/Molly Darlington

08 May 2026 11:20PM (Updated: 08 May 2026 11:24PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

May 8 : British sprinter Chijindu Ujah was arrested as part of an investigation into cryptocurrency fraud, a serious crime investigation body said, with the former world champion being released on bail.

Britain's Regional Organised Crime Unit Network (ROCU) said Ujah was one of 10 people arrested and one of seven bailed by magistrates to attend a court hearing on May 28 after they were all charged with conspiracy to defraud.

Ujah did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters. Governing body British Athletics declined to comment. 

"It is alleged the suspects were part of an organised crime group linked to a scam which involved phone calls to multiple victims, from people purporting to be police officers and cryptocurrency companies," ROCU said in a statement.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"Victims are reported to have been tricked into sharing important security details, including seed phrases, before discovering funds stored in their crypto wallets had been stolen."

ROCU said one of the victims is alleged to have lost more than 300,000 pounds ($410,000).

Ujah was a 4x100 metres relay world champion in 2017 and European relay champion in 2016 and 2018.

He was banned for 22 months for a doping violation which led to Britain's relay team at the Tokyo Olympics being stripped of their silver medal.

($1 = 0.7343 pounds)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement