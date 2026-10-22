British teenager Slater to make F1 practice debut with Audi

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct 22 : British teenager Freddie Slater will make his Formula One practice debut with Audi in Mexico next week, the team said on Thursday.

• The 18-year-old, first recruit to Audi's F1 driver development programme and one of Britain's emerging talents in junior series, will also take part in first Friday practice in Brazil the week after.

• Slater was Formula Three runner-up in his rookie season this year and is moving up to Formula Two, the last rung before Formula One, next year.

• "It is the right time for Freddie to step up," said Audi racing director Allan McNish. "These appearances in Mexico and Brazil will give him valuable experience of a Formula One race weekend and another chance to continue his development before he steps up to Formula Two".

• Slater missed out on the F3 title to McLaren junior driver Ugo Ugochukwu last month after going into the final round in Spain 15 points clear of his U.S. rival.