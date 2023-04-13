Logo
British women win historic European team gold
British women win historic European team gold

British women win historic European team gold

FILE PHOTO: Artistic Gymnastics - Artistic Gymnastics World Championships - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, Britain - November 1, 2022 Britain's Ondine Achampong in action during the women's team final balance beam REUTERS/Phil Noble

13 Apr 2023 04:37AM (Updated: 13 Apr 2023 05:18AM)
LONDON: Britain won its first-ever team gold at the European Gymnastics Championships by holding off Italy in Turkey on Wednesday.

The team of Ondine Achampong, Jessica Gadirova, Becky Downie, Alice Kinsella and Georgia-Mae Fenton posted a combined score of 164.428 points over the four apparatus.

Italy had a combined 161.629 points while the Netherlands came third with 158.896 points.

"I'm so proud of this team, we put in some massive performances today and it feels so special to have won as a team," the 18-year-old Gadirova said.

"Personally I'm so happy to have been able to deliver my routines for the team, it feels incredible to stand on the top of the podium with them."

Source: Reuters

