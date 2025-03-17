Briton Draper pummels Rune to win Indian Wells title

Britain's Jack Draper thrashed Denmark's Holger Rune 6-2 6-2 to collect the biggest title of his career at Indian Wells on Sunday with a place in the top 10 assured for the first time.

Draper has suffered with a lingering hip issue this year but looked fine as he zipped around the court with ease on Sunday, firing 21 winners to cap a superb week in the California desert.

Playing in his fourth Masters 1000 final, Rune had the benefit of experience but could never find his rhythm as he made seven winners against 18 unforced errors.

"I lost first round here last year so I didn't get to experience the tournament too much," Draper said. "I would say this is one of my favourite tournaments now."

Playing in his first 1000-level final, Draper bludgeoned his opponent with seven aces in the first set, having hit a forehand winner to break in the first game and outfoxed Rune at the net in the third to go up another break.

The Dane's frustrations boiled over early in the second set, where he shouted at his team before dropping serve in the first game. He handed Draper another break in the penultimate game with a backhand shot that he sent wide.

Draper fired a booming forehand shot across the net to clinch the match and smiled towards the stands before kneeling on court with his fists thrust into the air in celebration.

Holger made no excuses for his performance, telling the crowd: "It never feels nice not to be able to step over the line but that's life sometimes."

Draper did not have an easy path to the final, having to beat 2022 winner Taylor Fritz in the last 16 before facing back-to-back defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals.

He is the first Briton to win the title since Cameron Norrie in 2021 and is expected to be ranked seventh with his win.

"I have put in a lot of work over time and I'm so grateful to be out here, with my body healthy and feeling great in the mind," Draper, who lost in last month's Doha final, told Sky Sports.

"It feels like it is all coming together on the big stage."