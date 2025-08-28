Briton Draper withdraws from US Open with injury

NEW YORK :Fifth seed Jack Draper of Britain pulled out of the U.S. Open before his second round meeting with Zizou Bergs due to injury, organisers of the year's final Grand Slam said on Wednesday.

Draper reached the second round after overcoming Argentine qualifier Federico Agustin Gomez on Monday while dealing with a left-arm issue that had kept him out of action since he lost in the Wimbledon second round last month.

"Hi guys, I'm sorry to say I'll be withdrawing from the U.S. Open," Draper said on social media.

"I tried my very best to be here and give myself every chance to play, but the discomfort in my arm has become too much and I have to do what is right and look after myself. Thank you for all the support."

The 23-year-old reached the semi-finals of last year's U.S. Open before losing to eventual winner Jannik Sinner.

Belgian Bergs will face either Gabriel Diallo or Jaume Munar in the New York third round.