Briton Evans stuns Tiafoe, Rune cruises into Queen's second round
Briton Evans stuns Tiafoe, Rune cruises into Queen's second round

Tennis - Queen's Club Championships - Queen's Club, London, Britain - June 16, 2025 Britain's Dan Evans reacts during his round of 32 match against Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Tennis - Queen's Club Championships - Queen's Club, London, Britain - June 16, 2025 Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. in action during his round of 32 match against Britain's Dan Evans REUTERS/Toby Melville
Tennis - Queen's Club Championships - Queen's Club, London, Britain - June 16, 2025 Britain's Dan Evans serves during his round of 32 match against Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Tennis - Queen's Club Championships - Queen's Club, London, Britain - June 16, 2025 Britain's Dan Evans in action during his round of 32 match against Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Tennis - Queen's Club Championships - Queen's Club, London, Britain - June 16, 2025 Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. during a break in his round of 32 match against Britain's Dan Evans REUTERS/Toby Melville
16 Jun 2025 11:01PM
LONDON :Briton Dan Evans upset American seventh seed Frances Tiafoe 7-5 6-2 on Monday to book his place in the last 16 at the Queen's Club Championships.

The 35-year-old, ranked 199th in the world, was handed a wildcard and responded with his first win over a top-20 player since 2023, earning a standing ovation from the crowd when he wrapped up victory in straight sets.

After edging a tight opener, in which he battled back from 5-4 down, Evans carried the momentum into the second set with a five-game winning streak before securing a double break with a touch of fortune when his forehand clipped the net cord and dropped in.

"I didn't know he was top 20, but I knew he was very good. I'm happy to play some good tennis because it has been few and far between," Evans said.

"Days like this are why I've been carrying on playing... It has been a long year so far. I've been playing the lower (challenger) tournaments, but this is why I'm hanging around to try and get some wins on the grass."

Fourth seed Holger Rune began his campaign with a solid 6-3 6-4 win over Australia lucky loser Christopher O'Connell.

Denmark's Rune, the world number nine, is seeking his first grasscourt title ahead of Wimbledon, where his best result was a quarter-final run in 2023.

Roberto Bautista Agut saved a match point before beating Portugal's Nuno Borges 6-7(6) 7-5 6-4. Borges led 4-1 in the second set, but the experienced Spaniard fought back strongly to advance.

Source: Reuters
