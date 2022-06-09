Logo
Briton Moore suspended over anti-doping rule violation
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - WTA International - Nature Valley Open - Nottingham Tennis Centre, Nottingham - June 8, 2019 Great Britain's Tara Moore reacts during her match against Italy's Giulia Gatto-Monticone Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

09 Jun 2022 12:14AM (Updated: 09 Jun 2022 12:33AM)
Britain's number one ranked doubles player Tara Moore has been provisionally suspended due to the presence of a prohibited substance in her sample, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Wednesday.

Moore, ranked 83rd in the world, provided her sample while competing in a WTA 250 event in Bogota, Colombia - where she lost in the final - and the AITA said her 'A' sample contained Nandrolone metabolites and Boldenone.

Both substances are on the 2022 World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List. Her provisional suspension, backdated from May 27, will make her ineligible to compete in or even attend sanctioned events.

"I have never knowingly taken a banned substance in my career. I am investigating how the positive result could have occurred and look forward to proving that I am a clean athlete," Moore wrote on Twitter.

"I am deeply saddened by the provisional suspension and hope to be back on the court as soon as possible."

Moore, who took part in the French Open last month, has the opportunity to ask for her 'B' sample to be analysed.

Source: Reuters

