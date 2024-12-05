Briton Pidcock to leave Ineos Grenadiers at end of season

Double Olympic mountain bike champion Tom Pidcock will leave his team Ineos Grenadiers at the end of the season, the British cycling team announced on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old, who has been racing with Ineos since 2021, had signed a new five-year deal in 2022 with the British outfit through to the 2027 season.

"We're really proud of the work we have done with Tom to help him achieve some extraordinary and memorable moments," Ineos Grenadiers CEO John Allert said in a statement.

"Together we have written a powerful chapter and shown how exciting and diverse professional cycling can be.

"Tom has some big multi-disciplinary goals and we believe this decision enables both of us to pursue our future ambitions with clarity, purpose and determination. We thank Tom for the last four years and wish him the best of luck for the future."

Pidcock won gold in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics before claiming the title again at this year's Paris Games.