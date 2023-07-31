Logo
Sport

Broad seals England win as Ashes series ends 2-2
Cricket - Ashes - Fifth Test - England v Australia - The Oval, London, Britain - July 31, 2023 Australia's Travis Head and Steve Smith leave the field for lunch Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Cricket - Ashes - Fifth Test - England v Australia - The Oval, London, Britain - July 31, 2023 England's Ben Stokes speaks to Australia's Steve Smith after a review for his lbw wicket and Stokes' dropped catch Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Cricket - Ashes - Fifth Test - England v Australia - The Oval, London, Britain - July 31, 2023 England's Ben Stokes signals for a review after dropping a catch from Australia's Steve Smith off the bowling of Moeen Ali Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Cricket - Ashes - Fifth Test - England v Australia - The Oval, London, Britain - July 31, 2023 England's Stuart Broad looks on during the day's play Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Cricket - Ashes - Fifth Test - England v Australia - The Oval, London, Britain - July 31, 2023 England's James Anderson reacts after knocking the boundary Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
31 Jul 2023 08:48PM (Updated: 01 Aug 2023 01:44AM)
LONDON :England's Stuart Broad claimed the last two Australia wickets to secure a dramatic 49-run victory for his team in the final Ashes test at The Oval on Monday and leave the series locked at 2-2 after five gripping matches.

Broad, playing his final test, removed Todd Murphy and Alex Carey, both caught by wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow, to dismiss Australia for 334 and deny them their first Ashes win in England since 2001.

Australia, who won the first two tests and had already retained the urn, moved on to 238-3 chasing 384 to win before a two-hour rain delay halted progress and England took the last seven wickets in just over two hours to earn a famous victory.

Chris Woakes was the pick of the England bowlers with figures of 4-50 and Moeen Ali took 3-76 before the 37-year-old Broad completed the job in a perfect swansong two days after announcing his retirement.

Usman Khawaja made 72, David Warner 60, Steve Smith 54 and Travis Head 43 for Australia.

Source: Reuters

