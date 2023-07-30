Logo
Sport

Broad smashes one last six as England set Australia 384 target
Sport

Broad smashes one last six as England set Australia 384 target

Cricket - Ashes - Fifth Test - England v Australia - The Oval, London, Britain - July 30, 2023 England's Stuart Broad in action Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Cricket - Ashes - Fifth Test - England v Australia - The Oval, London, Britain - July 30, 2023 England's James Anderson in action Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Cricket - Ashes - Fifth Test - England v Australia - The Oval, London, Britain - July 30, 2023 England's Stuart Broad leaves the field at the end England's second innings after James Anderson lost his wicket Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Cricket - Ashes - Fifth Test - England v Australia - The Oval, London, Britain - July 30, 2023 England's James Anderson in action Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
30 Jul 2023 06:38PM
LONDON : Stuart Broad had time to smash one final six before England were bowled out for 395 on the fourth day of the final Ashes test at The Oval on Sunday, setting Australia an imposing target of 384 for the win.

Broad, who said on Saturday that he would retire from cricket after this match, smashed his 55th six for England - putting him fifth on the all-time list of English six-hitters in tests - with the last ball of his batting career before Jimmy Anderson was trapped lbw by Todd Murphy to end the innings.

England had batted with great intent on Saturday, with Zak Crawley (73), Joe Root (91) and Jonny Bairstow (78) helping to build the score as Australia's bowlers struggled to restrict the flow of runs.

Australia retained the Ashes after the fourth test was washed out, leaving them 2-1 up in the series. They are hoping to win the series outright however, to become the first Australian side to do so in England since 2001.

Source: Reuters

