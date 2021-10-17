Logo
Broja gives Saints first win as Leeds fall
Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Leeds United - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - October 16, 2021 Players after the match REUTERS/Ian Walton
17 Oct 2021 12:14AM (Updated: 17 Oct 2021 12:27AM)
SOUTHAMPTON, England: Southampton claimed their first Premier League victory of the season as Armando Broja's second-half goal gave them a 1-0 win at home to Leeds United on Saturday (Oct 16).

The three points mean Ralph Hasenhuettl's side rise to 15th in the table, while Leeds are one point and two places behind.

The hosts came close to opening the scoring early on when Broja flicked on a Nathan Redmond corner towards the back post but Mohamed Elyounoussi failed to meet it.

Redmond and Broja combined to break the deadlock in the second half when the former squared it to the on-loan Chelsea forward who netted his first Premier League goal, side-footing the ball into the roof of the net.

Dan James should have levelled for the visitors when he poked wide after a lapse from the hosts' defence, but that was as close as Leeds would come.

Despite a late surge in intensity, Marcelo Bielsa's men failed to create any real chances.

Source: Reuters

