Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon will miss the rest of the season after suffering a double leg break, his club Heart of Midlothian said on Monday.

The 39-year-old suffered the injury after colliding with another player during a 2-2 draw with Dundee United on Christmas Eve. He had to be carried off on a stretcher and has undergone surgery.

The injury means Gordon will miss Scotland's opening Euro 2024 qualifiers against Cyprus and Spain in March.