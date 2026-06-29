Bromell beats Lyles in Paris Diamond League 100m, Duplantis wins

PARIS, June 28 : Trayvon Bromell upset reigning 100m Olympic champion Noah Lyles to win the men's 100m at the Paris Diamond League on Sunday, while Armand Duplantis dominated the pole vault at Stade Charlety.

Bromell clocked 9.91 seconds to hand Lyles his first defeat of the season, while Duplantis cleared a meeting record 6.13m before three unsuccessful attempts at a world record height of 6.32m.

• Italy's Lamont Marcell Jacobs, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic 100m champion, was third in a season's best 9.96, with South Africa's Akani Simbine fourth in 9.97.

• Botswana's Busang Collen Kebinatshipi set a Diamond League record of 43.54 seconds to win the men's 400m.

• The Dominican Republic's Marileidy Paulino, the reigning Olympic champion, won the women's 400m in a world lead.

• Switzerland's Audrey Werro set a Diamond League record of one minute and 53.80 seconds to win the women's 800m, the third fastest time ever run.

(Editing by Christian Radnedge)