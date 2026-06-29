Logo
Logo

Sport

Bromell beats Lyles in Paris Diamond League 100m, Duplantis wins
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Bromell beats Lyles in Paris Diamond League 100m, Duplantis wins

Bromell beats Lyles in Paris Diamond League 100m, Duplantis wins

Athletics - Diamond League - Paris - Charlety Stadium, Paris, France - June 28, 2026 Trayvon Bromell of the U.S. after the men's 100m REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

29 Jun 2026 03:39AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS, June 28 : Trayvon Bromell upset reigning 100m Olympic champion Noah Lyles to win the men's 100m at the Paris Diamond League on Sunday, while Armand Duplantis dominated the pole vault at Stade Charlety.

Bromell clocked 9.91 seconds to hand Lyles his first defeat of the season, while Duplantis cleared a meeting record 6.13m before three unsuccessful attempts at a world record height of 6.32m.

• Italy's Lamont Marcell Jacobs, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic 100m champion, was third in a season's best 9.96, with South Africa's Akani Simbine fourth in 9.97.

• Botswana's Busang Collen Kebinatshipi set a Diamond League record of 43.54 seconds to win the men's 400m.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• The Dominican Republic's Marileidy Paulino, the reigning Olympic champion, won the women's 400m in a world lead.

• Switzerland's Audrey Werro set a Diamond League record of one minute and 53.80 seconds to win the women's 800m, the third fastest time ever run.

(Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement