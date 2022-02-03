Logo
Bronze medal match at Cup of Nations moved to Saturday
Sport

Bronze medal match at Cup of Nations moved to Saturday

Bronze medal match at Cup of Nations moved to Saturday

Burkina Faso players walk onto the pitch before the match. (Photo: REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany)

03 Feb 2022 03:15AM (Updated: 03 Feb 2022 03:37AM)
YAOUNDE: The third-place playoff at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon has been brought forward from Sunday to Saturday, organisers have confirmed.

The fixture will remain at Yaounde’s Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, with no explanation given by the local organising committee for the switch, though the decision was made "after discussions with the Government of Cameroon", according to a statement.

The final will be staged at the Olembe Stadium, also in Yaounde, on Sunday, and having to split security resources between two different venues for matches hours apart may have been a factor in the decision.

The Olembe Stadium was the scene of a deadly crush that left eight people dead and 38 injured before Cameroon's round of 16 game against Comoros Islands on Jan 24.

It will mean a short turnaround for the loser of Thursday night’s semi-final between the hosts and Egypt. The first semi-final match is on Wednesday evening as Senegal take on Burkina Faso.

Source: Reuters

