NZ take early wickets before England fight back in Wellington

:Matt Henry led the way as New Zealand quickly removed the top of the England batting order on the first day of the second test on Friday but a stand of 81 between Harry Brook and Ollie Pope dragged the touring side to a respectable 124 for four at lunch.

With England reeling on 43-4 after the early exit of Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Joe Root and Jacob Bethell, Brook and Pope reprised the aggressive fifth-wicket partnership that similarly rescued their first innings in the opening test last week.

Brook, whose 171 was integral to the eight-wicket victory in Christchurch, secured his 10th test half century and had made 51 not out at the break, while Pope was unbeaten on 29.

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham won the toss and chose to send out his four-pronged seam attack out on a greenish wicket at Wellington's Basin Reserve.

Opener Crawley made a statement of intent with a four and a six off Tim Southee in the first over but the problems began for England when Henry came on at the other end.

The tall paceman's first four overs were maidens and included the wickets of Duckett, caught in the slips by Latham for a duck, and Crawley, bowled through the gate for 17.

With Southee not having as much luck, all-rounder Nathan Smith was brought on and had Root caught brilliantly in the slips by Daryl Mitchell for seven before Bethell gloved a bouncer behind for 16.

Brook and Pope put on 151 runs for the fifth wicket in Christchurch last week as England recovered from 71-4 to post a first-innings score of 499.