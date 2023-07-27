Logo
Sport

England all out for 283 in first innings v Australia
Cricket - Ashes - Fifth Test - England v Australia - The Oval, London, Britain - July 27, 2023 Australia's Mitchell Marsh reacts as England's Moeen Ali and Harry Brook score runs Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Cricket - Ashes - Fifth Test - England v Australia - The Oval, London, Britain - July 27, 2023 England's Harry Brook and Moeen Ali walk off at lunch Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Cricket - Ashes - Fifth Test - England v Australia - The Oval, London, Britain - July 27, 2023 Australia's Alex Carey reacts alongside David Warner and Steve Smith after dropping catch of England's Harry Brook Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
27 Jul 2023 08:26PM (Updated: 27 Jul 2023 11:43PM)
LONDON : Australia bowled England out for 283 in the first innings of the fifth and final Ashes test at The Oval on Thursday.

Chris Woakes was the last man out for a run-a-ball 36, caught on the boundary by Travis Head off the bowling of Mitchell Starc who ended up with four for 82.

Harry Brook was England's top scorer with 85 off 91 balls with opener Ben Duckett the next-highest with 41.

England must win the match to avoid a first home series loss to Australia since 2001.

Australia, who lead 2-1, have already retained the Ashes after being saved by the rain at Old Trafford last week.

Source: Reuters

