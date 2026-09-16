Brook hits lightning century as England crush Sri Lanka by 119 runs in opening T20

SOUTHAMPTON, England, Sept 15 : Hosts England beat Sri Lanka by 119 runs in the first of three T20 internationals on Tuesday after a batting masterclass by captain Harry Brook, who hit a brilliant century off 42 balls in an unbeaten career-best 114-run knock, and opener Jos Buttler.

England set Sri Lanka a mighty target of 255 after wrapping up their innings at 254-4 but the visitors were soon struggling, ending the powerplay at 32-3 after Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara and Lahiru Udara all went cheaply.

The rout continued with a steady flow of wickets as Sri Lanka reached 71-5 at the halfway mark under the floodlights compared to England's 134-1. The visitors knew they were doomed long before they started the final stand at 114-9.

Sonny Baker, playing on his home Southampton ground in his second T20 international, had a standout evening with the ball and ended his stint with figures of 3-12.

England debutant Aneurin Donald hit the first six of the evening at the Utilita Bowl off his fourth ball, surviving an LBW call on his second, but was caught for 12 off five balls after Sri Lanka had won the toss and opted to bowl on a dry pitch.

Brook replaced him at the crease and the rout began in an electric partnership that left the visitors wondering what had hit them. England were 90-1 at the end of the powerplay, their second highest in T20s, and Buttler reached his 50 off 29 balls.

Player of the Match Brook scored 30 runs in the space of one over - a six followed by two fours, two sixes and another four - and chalked up his half century off 20 balls.

Buttler's breathtaking stint ended at 80 with Dunith Wellalage taking a simple catch off leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga as England were 159-2. It was 195-3 when Tom Banton was caught by Dasun Shanaka off Dushmantha Chameera.

Brook was unstoppable, celebrating his second T20 international century and also equalling the second fastest 100 by an England player in the format.

He ended with his highest score in T20 internationals, 114 from 49 deliveries.