Brook named new England's white-ball captain

England batter Harry Brook has been appointed the country's white-ball captain after Jos Buttler stepped down after their group stage exit from the ICC Champions Trophy, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Monday.

The 34-year-old Buttler had overseen 22 losses in 34 One-Day Internationals since succeeding the retired Eoin Morgan in June 2022 and led England to their second Twenty20 World Cup title that same year. However, the performances have dipped since then with the side failing to retain their T20 and ODI crowns.

Brook, 26, captained England in the ODI series against Australia in September and was vice-captain at the Champions Trophy.

"It's a real honour to be named England's white-ball captain," Brook said in a statement.

"Ever since I was a kid playing cricket at Burley in Wharfedale, I dreamed of representing Yorkshire, playing for England, and maybe one day leading the team. To now be given that chance means a great deal to me.

"I want to thank my family and coaches who've supported me every step of the way. Their belief in me has made all the difference and I wouldn't be in this position without them.

"There's so much talent in this country, and I'm looking forward to getting started, moving us forward, and working towards winning series, World Cups and major events."