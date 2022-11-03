Irving to make US$500,000 donation after anti-semitism furore

NEW YORK: Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving will make a US$500,000 donation to groups working to eradicate hate after admitting on Wednesday (Nov 2) that a film slammed as anti-semitic which he boosted on social media had a "negative impact" on the Jewish community.

Irving ignited a firestorm of controversy last week after posting a link to the 2018 film Hebrews To Negroes: Wake Up Black America on social media.

The film, based on a 2015 book of the same name, has been widely lambasted for containing a range of anti-semitic tropes.

Nets owner Joe Tsai had criticised Irving's boosting of the film.

"I'm disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-Semitic disinformation," Tsai said.

However Irving had steadfastly refused to apologize for his post, insisting accusations of "anti-semitism" were unfair.

"The 'antisemitic' label that is being pushed on me is not justified and does not reflect the reality or truth I live in every day," Irving said on Saturday.

"I embrace and want to learn from all walks of life and religions."

In a press conference on Sunday, Irving denied his posting a link to the film constituted "promoting" its views.

However after a wave of condemnation from former players and anti-racism campaigners, Irving softened his position on Wednesday.

A joint statement released by Irving, the Nets and the Anti-Defamation League revealed that Irving and Brooklyn would each give US$500,000 to anti-hate groups following the controversy.